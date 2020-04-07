Tripura Reports 1st Case of COVID-19 As 45-Year-Old Tests Positive
A resident of Udaipur tested positive for COVID-19 in the AGMV &amp; GBP Hospital in Tripura on 6 April.
On Monday, 6 April, Tripura reported its first case of novel coronavirus after a 45-year-old woman from Udaipur tested positive at the Agartala Government Medical College & GBP Hospital, according to a report on eastmojo.com

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to announce the development on Monday evening.

“Alert! First #COVID19 positive case detected at Tripura. The patient is from Udaipur. Don’t Panic, we are taking proper care of the patient. Stay Home Stay Safe. Update at: 8PM /6 April,” Deb tweeted.
A letter was issued by West Tripura district magistrate Dr Mahatme Sandeep to inform the resident of Udaipur tested positive for COVID-19 in the AGMV & GBP Hospital on 6 April.

“Therefore, RRT members shall immediately prepare the contact tracing of the doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, nearby patients, attendants and anybody who came in contact with the patient, including family members,” he said.

The patient had recently returned from Assam, according to family welfare and preventive medicine director Dr Radha Debbarma.

Meanwhile, eight people from Tripura, who had attended Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi, had tested COVID-19 positive earlier. However, all those eight people are still outside the state, said Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma, nodal officer for COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference, Debbarma said that eight persons from Tripura have tested COVID-19 positive in different states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“All of them had attended the congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz on 21 March. Among the eight persons, two of them tested positive in Delhi, four in Uttar Pradesh and two in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. None of them returned to state after attending the congregation,” Debbarma clarified.

(With inputs from eastmojo.com)

