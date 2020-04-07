Tripura Reports 1st Case of COVID-19 As 45-Year-Old Tests Positive
On Monday, 6 April, Tripura reported its first case of novel coronavirus after a 45-year-old woman from Udaipur tested positive at the Agartala Government Medical College & GBP Hospital, according to a report on eastmojo.com
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to announce the development on Monday evening.
A letter was issued by West Tripura district magistrate Dr Mahatme Sandeep to inform the resident of Udaipur tested positive for COVID-19 in the AGMV & GBP Hospital on 6 April.
The patient had recently returned from Assam, according to family welfare and preventive medicine director Dr Radha Debbarma.
Addressing a press conference, Debbarma said that eight persons from Tripura have tested COVID-19 positive in different states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
“All of them had attended the congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz on 21 March. Among the eight persons, two of them tested positive in Delhi, four in Uttar Pradesh and two in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. None of them returned to state after attending the congregation,” Debbarma clarified.
(With inputs from eastmojo.com)
