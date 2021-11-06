'Distorted News': Tripura Police Ask Twitter To Block 68 Accounts
The West Tripura Police have asked Twitter to block and identify 68 accounts that have posted "distorted news".
The police in Tripura have written to Twitter, asking the microblogging platform to suspend 68 accounts, which the state government accuses of "posting distorted and objectionable news items" in the wave of the communal flares in parts of the north-eastern state, reported NDTV.
According to the West Tripura Police, the accounts have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for posting objectionable content pertaining to the alleged vandalism of a mosque in Tripura.
"In publishing these news items / posts, the persons / organizations have been found using photographs / videos of some other incidents, fabricated statements / commentary for promoting enmity between religious groups / communities in presence of a criminal conspiracy. The posts have potential to flare up communal tension in Tripura State between people different religious Communities, which may result into communal riots."Tripura Police's letter to Twitter
The letter addressed to Twitter's grievance officer in California, United States, includes the links to all the 68 profiles and asks for "blocking them" along with "providing information about the admin/user of the Twitter pages."
Muslims residing in Bangladesh-bordering Tripura allege they were attacked following communal clashes in Bangladesh, where violence during Durga Puja led to seven deaths.
According to Economic Times, the Tripura Police have registered five criminal cases against 71 people over "fake social media posts". A detailed report on the communal unrest has been sought by the Tripura High Court.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Economic Times.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.