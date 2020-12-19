Tricolour at Kerala Govt Office After BJP’s ‘Jai Sri Ram’ Banner
CPI(M) youth wing cadre marched to the Palakkad municipal office shouting slogans of ‘Down with imperialism’.
Just a day after BJP activists rolled down a flex of 'Jai Sreeram' from the Palakkad municipal office building, a group of DYFI activists on Friday scaled atop and rolled down the national flag.
Nearly 10 activists of the CPI(M) youth wing marched to the Palakkad municipal office, scaled the office building and rolled down the flag shouting slogans of 'Down with imperialism'.
BJP district president E Krishnadas said that the national flag was hung upside down which was disrespectful to the flag.
A case was registered against BJP party workers by the Palakkad Town South police under section 153 A for causing disharmony among people.
In a Facebook live video posted on the DYFI Palakkad page, party workers can be seen marching with a banner that read, “This is not an RSS office, it is a municipality office. This is not Gujarat but Kerala... DYFI march to Palakkad Municipality.”
“In the north, the BJP paints saffron in different places, hangs Jai Shri Ram banners, Ayodhya posters, put pictures of Sivaji and Golwalker everywhere and other communal symbols wherever they have control. But this is Kerala, and such kind of celebrations will not be tolerated by the secular people of Kerala, by the secular people of Palakkad,” DYFI District Secretary TM Sasi told The News Minute.
The BJP has not managed to make great inroads in the local body polls and has managed to win only 19 out of 941 grama panchayats in Kerala, apart from winning the Palakkad and Pandalam Municipality.
In Palakkad, the Congress had won 13 seats last time but this year got one less. The LDF which had won 9 seats in 2015 shrunk to six seats this year.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.