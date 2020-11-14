Rahul Visits Shantivan on Nehru’s Birthday, Modi Tweets Tribute

PM Modi took to Twitter on Saturday to pay his tributes to India’s first PM.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister (PM) Jawaharlal Nehru at Delhi’s Shantivan on the latter’s birth anniversary, on Saturday, 14 November, reported ANI.
i

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister (PM) Jawaharlal Nehru at Delhi’s Shantivan on the latter’s birth anniversary, on Saturday, 14 November, reported ANI.

Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, also took to Twitter on Saturday and said:

“Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook. Our endeavour must be to conserve these values.”   
Rahul Visits Shantivan on Nehru’s Birthday, Modi Tweets Tribute
Also Read
What PM Modi Can Learn from PMs Nehru & Shastri About China & US
What PM Modi Can Learn from PMs Nehru & Shastri About China & US

PM Modi also took to Twitter on Saturday to pay his tributes to India’s first PM.

“My humble tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” wrote PM Modi.

Rahul Visits Shantivan on Nehru’s Birthday, Modi Tweets Tribute
Also Read
Gujarat Riots, Nehru’s Vision Dropped From Assam Class 12 Syllabus
Gujarat Riots, Nehru’s Vision Dropped From Assam Class 12 Syllabus

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!