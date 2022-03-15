Tribals Killed in Edesmetta Encounter Were Unarmed, Not Maoists: Judicial Report

A judicial commission report on the encounter that happened in May 2013 at Edesmetta village of Bijapur district in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh ruled out police's claims of the the ones killed being linked to 'Maoists'.

The report further said that the CRPF personnel killed in the encounter died most likely due to the 'cross firing by the soldiers.'

A one member judicial commission's report headed by Justice VK Agarwal was tabled by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Monday, 14 March.