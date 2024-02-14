Tribal Man In MP's Betul Stripped, Hung From Ceiling & Beaten Brutally

A tribal man in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district was stripped, hung from a ceiling and beaten with belts and sticks. After a video of the assault went viral on Tuesday, the man approached the local police station, following which two men were arrested.

The police has said that the incident took place back in November, prior to the state elections. The victim, who runs a food stall, said that he couldn’t file a complaint back then because he got scared. “Now I saw the video going viral and felt it’s important to come forward and file a complaint,” he told the media.

“There are some people involved in cow smuggling nearby. The gang of men who beat me seemed to think that I take money from those cow smugglers and am involved in the whole set-up, so they subjected me to all that beating. I don’t know why they thought I am involved in this,” the victim said.