Survivor Breaks Down in Court, Dileep Appears With 13 Lawyers

Three years after a Malayalam actor was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle, the trial in the case finally commenced at the Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi on Thursday, 30 January.

The survivor actor and the ten accused in the case including actor Dileep, who is accused of masterminding the crime, was present in the court for in camera trial proceedings.

On Thursday, it was the turn of the survivor to be examined. According to sources who attended the trial, the survivor, who is also the prime witness in the case, broke down in court after giving her statement. She narrated the whole incident to the court and said that she had said the same thing in her statement to the CI of InfoPark police station, soon after the assault happened. (Media is not allowed at the trial).