‘Indians, Don’t be Mad,’ Trevor Noah on Trump’s Mispronunciations
“Suuchin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar), Cheewallah (Chaiwallah), Duwali (Diwali) and Swami Vivekamanan (Swami Vivekananda),” a montage of US President Donald Trump mispronouncing words at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium almost had ‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah falling out of his chair.
On a segment on “Trump Takes India,” Noah said: “Oh man, even if that pronunciation was right, that facial expression was so wrong. That looked like the most exercise he’s gotten in decades.”
He then moved to provide a clarification to Indians who were venting their anger against US President Trump on Twitter:
English Isn’t The Only Language Trump Struggles With: Stephen Colbert
“In India, Trump had to prove that English isn’t the only language he struggles with,” even “The Late Show” Stephen Colbert found comic relief in Trump’s Ahmedabad speech.
He went to talk about the one challenge for Trump in India, that is, PM Modi, who’s a vegetarian, planning to serve vegetarian food to him. “Oh my god! We are going to war with India,” said the comedian.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )