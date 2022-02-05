ADVERTISEMENT

Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida, J&K After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Afghanistan

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 9:45 am.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Noida and nearby cities on the morning of Saturday, 5 February, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.</p></div>
Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Noida, and nearby cities on the morning of Saturday, 5 February, after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 9:45 am, and had a depth of 181 km.

No damage to property or life was reported due to the earthquake.

Meanwhile, several netizens from Kashmir, Delhi, and surrounding cities took to Twitter to share their experience of the earthquake.

