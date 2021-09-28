2 Trekkers Dead, 14 Stranded in Himachal's Spiti Valley; Rescue Ops Launched

A team of fourteen people, comprising trekkers belonging to West Bengal, a Sherpa and porters, have been stranded in Himachal Pradesh's remote Spiti Valley, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Monday, 27 September.

Two trekkers died due to high-altitude sickness. They were heading to Khemenger Glacier, IANS reported.

Further, a joint search and rescue operation by 17th Battalion ITBP, Army and Civil Administration has been launched from Kaza to Khamengar Pass.

"They informed us that two trekkers died en route. To evacuate the stranded, we have constituted a 32-member rescue team, comprising 16 ITBP men, six Dogra Scouts and a medical team," Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar had told IANS over phone.