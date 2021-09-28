2 Trekkers Dead, 14 Stranded in Himachal's Spiti Valley; Rescue Ops Launched
"It will take minimum three days to reach the stranded trekkers," Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said.
A team of fourteen people, comprising trekkers belonging to West Bengal, a Sherpa and porters, have been stranded in Himachal Pradesh's remote Spiti Valley, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Monday, 27 September.
Two trekkers died due to high-altitude sickness. They were heading to Khemenger Glacier, IANS reported.
Further, a joint search and rescue operation by 17th Battalion ITBP, Army and Civil Administration has been launched from Kaza to Khamengar Pass.
"They informed us that two trekkers died en route. To evacuate the stranded, we have constituted a 32-member rescue team, comprising 16 ITBP men, six Dogra Scouts and a medical team," Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar had told IANS over phone.
He added, "It will take minimum three days to reach the spot where the trekkers have been stranded."
Kumar informed that an air rescue operation failed due to inclement weather in the region, IANS reported.
The deceased were identified as Bhaskardeb Mukhopadhya and Sandeep Kumar Thakurta, both residents of Kolkata.
Seven of the trekkers belong to Arete Mountaineering Foundation (club) of Hridaypur, affiliated with the Indian Mountaineering Federation. They were trekking to Parahio Col and Holmes Col from 11 September to 7 October.
The trans-Himalayan Buddhist-dominated Spiti Valley has a rich treasure of monasteries. It attracts globe-trotters not only for nature-based activities but also for exploring ancient monasteries like Tabo, which is over 1,000 years old. Populated by tribals mostly, the valley remains cut off for visitors for over half a year due to snow.
(With inputs from IANS.)
