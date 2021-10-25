3 Trekkers Dead, 10 Rescued as Snow Envelops Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur
A search and rescue operation is underway in the region by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
As many as three trekkers have been reported dead in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Monday, 25 October, as heavy snowfall envelops the region.
Rajendra Pathak, Ashok Bhalerao, and Deepak Rao died after being stranded due to the snow in Burua Kanda, as per an NDTV report.
The deceased had been part of a group of 13 trekkers who had begun their expedition from Rohru to Kinnaur on 17 October.
The remaining 10 persons of the group have been rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, while a search and rescue operation is underway in the area by the forces, news agency ANI reported.
“The 10 rescued trekkers were brought to the Reckong Peo Hospital. A rescue team, comprising Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, has been dispatched to recover the bodies,” Kinnaur Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan told The Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, 12 trekkers were reported dead in Uttarakhand on Saturday, as heavy rains lashed the state.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV, and The Hindustan Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.