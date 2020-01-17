1,800 Trees to Be Felled? Activists Call Public Meet a Sham

The Karnataka Forest Department held a public hearing on Tuesday, 14 January, to listen to what the people have to say about the cutting down of over 1,800 trees in the outskirts of Bengaluru, for a road widening project. But the residents and activists who were present at the hearing called it a sham.

For one, the public was intimated about the meeting only on morning of 14 January, via a newspaper announcement. Secondly, the Forest Department seemed to have made up their mind on the matter, and were simply holding the meeting for the sake of procedure, alleged activists.