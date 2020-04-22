‘Transfer Rs 7500 to All Jan-Dhan Accounts’: Congress to Govt
The Congress has also demanded that Rs 7500 should be deposited into Jan-Dhan accounts to help the poor deal with the lockdown. They have also asked the government to deposit Rs 7500 in the pension accounts for widows, differently abled people and also in the PM-Kisan scheme accounts, in which the government has deposited ₹2,000 each.
He said the party has launched a campaign for seeking suggestions from people, saying the MSME sector has been devastated due to COVID-19.
"COVID19 has devastated our micro, small and medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions and ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover on voiceofmsme.in or in our social media platforms," the former Congress chief said on Twitter using the hashtag "HelpSaveSmallBusinesses".
The Congress has said it would submit a detailed revival plan for the MSME sector and a consultative group headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh is working in suggesting such a plan to the government.
The party has demanded an immediate relief to the sector, saying it is one of the largest employers in the country and needs to be helped in this hour of crisis.
