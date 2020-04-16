Train Ticket Cancellation, Refund Rules During COVID-19 Lockdown
Representational image.(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, the Indian Railways on Tuesday, 14 April, decided to extend the suspension of passenger services till 3 May – for the duration of the nationwide lockdown. All ticket bookings will remain suspended till further orders.

According to the Ministry of Railways, all passenger train services including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, the Kolkata metro rail, and the Konkan railway shall continue to remain suspended till the midnight of 3 May, ANI reported.

If you have booked train tickets through IRCTC, then you do not need to cancel e-ticket in case your train has been cancelled by the Railways as the ticket will automatically get cancelled and you will get a refund for the ticket.

“For trains cancelled by Indian Railways, full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made.”
IRCTC Statement

Cancellation of travel journeys after 3 May is currently functional. Indian Railways has stated that a full refund will also be provided for cancellations for advance bookings made of trains which are not yet cancelled. Refunds for train journeys can be claimed up to 31 July.

