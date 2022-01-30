One Elephant Killed, Another Injured After Being Run Over By Train in Assam
This is not the first such incident, as several such accidents happen in and around the elephant corridor area.
A goods train of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) killed one elephant and badly injured another at Goxaihat Uparpara in Assam's Palashbari range earlier this week, on 27 January. The incident took place at around 2:40 am, while the train was traveling from Guwahati to Delhi.
WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT?
This accident is not the first of its kind. Many such accidents happen throughout the year, as the elephant corridor is located at the intersection of Guwahati and Goalpara railway track.
The same railway line also runs through Deepor Beel, an Eco-sensitive Zone, which is also considered an important spot for conversation of wildlife.
“Not just the corridor but the entire area witnesses elephant movements. And not just elephants but greater adjutants, vultures, jungle cats, snakes, and countless other animals have died on these railway tracks.”Pramod Kalita, a local activist told The Quint
WHAT ARE AUTHORITIES DOING?
Speaking of the recent accident, an official from NFR told EastMojo that it is the responsibility of the Forest Department to inform the railways regarding the movement of the elephants.
The NFR also mentioned fixing of buzzers with the sound of honey bees to keep elephants away from the tracks and have claimed this method to be effective.
The Railway Department had also proposed the idea of elevating the passage by creating a tunnel for the safe movement of these elephants.
'PROVISIONS NOT ENOUGH'
Even though the NRF claims to have fixed the buzzers at several areas, local activists say that these are not operating effectively in his area.
“The elephants understand that these are not the sound of real bees. Once what happened, they had played this buzzer at gate number 273 and the entire herd of elephants came there. The gate-man then had to run for his life.”Pramod Kalita, a local activist
Back in October 2018, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) passed a judgment, asking NFR to stop double tracking in the area.
Furthermore, the NGT in March 2019, had also asked NFR to slow down the trains to a speed of 30km/hr while crossing the elephant corridor in Deepor Beel.
