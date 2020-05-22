Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, 21 May, said that the booking of train tickets would resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres(CSC) across the country from Friday, 22 May.The Indian Railways on Friday will re-open the booking and cancellation of train tickets through reservation counters, Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensee and also through authorised IRCTC agents.The Railways Ministry had earlier said the tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website or its mobile app only.According to a statement, zonal Railway have been instructed to decided and notify opening of reservation counters as per local needs and conditions.These reservation counters will open from Saturday in a phased manner, along with dissemination of information about their respective locations and timings as per the local needs and conditions.Reservations of tickets through common services centres and tickings agents is also being allowed.Full List of IRCTC Special Trains with Stops and Time TableThe running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local state governments as per the existing protocols."Opening of all these booking facilities once again will mark an important step in the graded restoration of passenger railway services and make the task of ticket booking easy for all prospective travelers from all parts of India in reserved trains. Zonal railways may adhere to standard social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said the statement.How and Where to Check IRCTC Special Train Running Status Online We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.