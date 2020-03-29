TRAI Grants 6 Weeks Extra Time to Telcos to File Reports
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Sunday, 29 March, announced on that it has given six weeks additional time to telecom companies to file monthly and quarterly reports that are otherwise due in April 2020.
The decision comes within days of industry body COAI writing to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for granting additional time to telecom companies to file such reports, citing massive efforts being undertaken by them to overcome "numerous operational challenges" in order to keep vital networks up and running amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to counter the spread of coronavirus.
In a letter addressed to TRAI Chairman RS Sharma, the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) on 26 March had said that it is "extremely difficult for our members to submit various monthly and quarterly reports on the due date as per the requirements of TRAI as most of these reports require circle wise compilation and their compilation in the current environment will not be possible."
COAI had said that as a provider of an essential service to the nation, the industry is facing "numerous operational challenges", but trying its best to fulfil duties and provide unhindered communication to the nation.
"In the present crisis, there is significant strain on the human resources of the operators as they are grappling with the operational issues arising from the COVID-19 outbreak on one hand, while also trying to fulfil the licensing compliance on the other hand. Regular day to day operations of the TSPs (telecom service providers) have been impacted with minimal staff manning the requirements," COAI had said.
“Citing measures that were recently announced by the Finance Minister for extension of statutory and regulatory compliances in view of the coronavirus pandemic,” COAI had said,
In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March announced a complete lockdown of the country to try halt the spread of the pandemic, shortly after which the Centre said road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.
The pandemic has so far claimed 27 lives in the country, and number of COVID-19 cases have touched 1,029.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)