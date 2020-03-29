TRAI Grants 6 Weeks Extra Time to Telcos to File Reports

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Sunday, 29 March, announced on that it has given six weeks additional time to telecom companies to file monthly and quarterly reports that are otherwise due in April 2020.

The decision comes within days of industry body COAI writing to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for granting additional time to telecom companies to file such reports, citing massive efforts being undertaken by them to overcome "numerous operational challenges" in order to keep vital networks up and running amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to counter the spread of coronavirus.