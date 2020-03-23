Traffic Worsens as Delhi Seals Borders Due to COVID-19 Lockdown
On Sunday, 22 March, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown of the national capital from 6 am on Monday in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown will continue till 31 March.
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has also suspended Metro services on the Aqua Line and city bus service till 31 March.
But due to the lockdown, the traffic situation on the Delhi border worsened. Police at Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar border stopped the vehicles in Delhi from entering into Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar.
According to the reports, people stood at the borders and asked the authorities to allow them to cross the border.
The borders of the adjoining cities have been shut and no vehicles are being allowed to pass through the toll, which led to a massive traffic jam.
(More details awaited)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)