24 on Board Tractor-Trolley Fall into Garra River; Rescue Operation Underway

Twenty-four people riding on a tractor-trolley fell into the Garra river after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell off the bridge on Saturday, officials said.
The incident occurred in the Pali police station area on Saturday.
Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said the people of Begrajpur village of the district had gone to Pali town to sell their farm produce. They were returning to the village when at around 11 am their tractor lost control and fell into the Garra river from a bridge near Pali.
There were total 24 people on board. While 13 people have come out of the river safely, the search is on for 11 others, he said.
Divers and officers of police administration are present on the spot. Search and rescue operations are underway, officials added.
