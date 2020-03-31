Tracking COVID-19 Super Spreader: From J&K to Delhi & Back via UP
A Srinagar-based businessman travelled by air, train and road to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and back to Jammu and Kashmir before he died of COVID-19, and may have infected many others, including a doctor battling for their life in a Jammu hospital, officials said on Tuesday, 31 March.
The businessman, who travelled to Delhi to attend a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, died on 26 March in a Srinagar hospital, 19 days after he set off for the national capital. He could have infected thousands during his travels and around 300 people have been put under quarantine as a result, officials said.
Attended Congregation of 2,000 in Delhi
Recapping his movements, they said he left by air from Srinagar to Delhi on 7 March to attend the congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat, an orthodox Muslim organisation at the centre of the coronavirus spread with 24 of the 2,000 odd participants testing positive. Six people in Telangana, who attended the meeting in the city’s Nizamuddin West area, died on Monday.
At Least 45 from Jammu Quarantined
Tracking the travel history of the man, who was in his mid-60s, officials said many of the passengers travelling with him in the trains have been put under quarantine after authorities dug out their details. In Jammu, the businessman met with his doctor friend and both attended a religious congregation at a mosque in Samba on the outskirts of the city. The two were together till 16 March and stayed at a lodge, since sealed, in Bari Bramhmana outside Jammu city.
The doctor, now in a Jammu hospital in a critical condition, belongs to Rajouri district of Jammu region, officials said. At least 45 people from his area have been quarantined.
First Coronavirus Fatality in Jammu & Kashmir
“He complained of chest pain and normal flu on 21 March and was taken to a nearby hospital and later to the super specialty SKIMS hospital in Soura on the outskirts of Srinagar,” an official said.
Doctors were initially of the opinion that he had a pollen allergy, common in Kashmir during spring. The next day, however, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the Chest and Disease Hospital in the city where he died on 26 March. The elderly gentleman was the first coronavirus fatality in Jammu and Kashmir, which has reported 55 cases.
As news spread about the death, officials began tracking his movements closely.
The passenger lists of the flights on which he travelled were also pulled out and every individual was picked up and put under necessary quarantine, they said, adding the two doctors who had examined him were also taken for quarantine. Authorities across the country have swung into action to trace the contacts of those who were part of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, attended by hundreds of people, including from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 1,033 people in Nizamuddin West have been shifted to various places.
“An estimated 700 people who attended this congregation have been quarantined, while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals,” he told reporters. Besides, all those who participated in the event are being screened.
(This story has been edited for length. Published in arrangement with PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)