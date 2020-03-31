Tracking COVID-19 Super Spreader: From J&K to Delhi & Back via UP

Tracking the travel history of the man, who was in his mid-60s, officials said many of the passengers travelling with him in the trains have been put under quarantine after authorities dug out their details. In Jammu, the businessman met with his doctor friend and both attended a religious congregation at a mosque in Samba on the outskirts of the city. The two were together till 16 March and stayed at a lodge, since sealed, in Bari Bramhmana outside Jammu city.

The doctor, now in a Jammu hospital in a critical condition, belongs to Rajouri district of Jammu region, officials said. At least 45 people from his area have been quarantined.