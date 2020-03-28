QBullet: 40,000 New Ventilators; India to Join WHO’s COVID Trials

The Union government ordered for the acquisition of 40,000 new ventilators and separately shot off a letter to all states to enhance efforts to track down the tens of thousands of people who have come back from abroad, intensifying on Friday surveillance and disease mitigation measures to tackle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Both approaches have been identified by scientists and policy makers as the most crucial in the fight against the pandemic, which has the potential to spread silently and lead to an explosion of cases that could then overwhelm health care facilities and cause an acute shortage of ventilators. The breathing devices can make a difference of life and death for severely ill patients.

