QBullet: Death Toll in Delhi Violence Rises; 7 Cong MPs Suspended

The toll in the north-east Delhi riots rose to 53 on Thursday, 5 March, as more victims died of their injuries in hospital. According to officials, so far 44 deaths have been reported from GTB Hospital and five from Ram Manohar Lohia. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital has reported three deaths and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital one.

“Around 298 patients have been treated so far at GTB and around 100 have gunshot injuries,” said an official.

Meanwhile, two new mobile videos have emerged showing the mayhem in the Chand Bagh area during riots on 24 February. The videos show a mob of over 2,000 anti-CAA protesters attacking badly outnumbered policemen, throwing stones at them and even firing, as they are huddled over the divider, trying to escape the fury of the mob.

