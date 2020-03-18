QBullet: Govt Scales up Kits, Labs; SC to Hear MP Floor Test Pleas

Private medical facilities will be allowed to test if people have the new coronavirus, top health officials said on Tuesday, 17 March, amid calls to expand efforts that have been criticised for being too limited to be able to catch if the disease has begun to spread silently in a country of over 1.3 billion people.

These tests, however, will be open only to those who fit into rigid guidelines set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR): people showing symptoms, and those who either have a travel history to one of the global coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hot spots, or have been in contact with a person who has tested positive. No voluntary or walk-in tests will be allowed.

(Source: Hindustan Times)