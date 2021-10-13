Top JeM Terrorist Commander Sham Sofi Killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
The top commander of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Sham Sofi, was killed in an encounter in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 13 October, Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of police in Kashmir, said, as per PTI.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area of Awantipora, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, after they received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the official said.
The militants fired at the security personnel, after which an encounter broke out, in which one militant was killed. Kumar said the slain terrorist was later identified as Sham Sofi, a top JeM commander.
At least seven militants and five army personnel, including a top officer, have died in five encounters in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 30 hours.
According to officials, Kashmir police had gunned down three terrorists, including a terrorist responsible for killing a street hawker at Tulran Imamsahab area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on the evening of Monday, 11 October.
On Tuesday, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, as per IANS, stated: "Out of three, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar."
The other terrorists have been identified as Danish Hussain Dar of Kapren Shopian and Yawar Hussain Naikoo of Pahlipora. The police indicated that the terrorists belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, news agency ANI reported.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
