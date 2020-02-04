QBullet: Modi Slams Shaheen Bagh; Kerala Declares State Calamity

Sharpening the BJP’s attack on Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Monday, 3 February, alleged that “there is plenty of proof you are a terrorist”.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Javadekar claimed the people of Delhi have turned their back on AAP for a reason.

“Delhiites who were in AAP’s favour have also turned their back on the party and there is reason for it. Now, Kejriwal, with an innocent face is asking if he is a terrorist? There is plenty of proof that you are a terrorist. You had yourself said that you are an anarchist and there is not a lot of difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(Source: The Indian Express)