QBullet: Modi Slams Shaheen Bagh; Kerala Declares State Calamity
1. Modi Calls Shaheen Bagh a Conspiracy, Kejriwal Says BJP Doesn’t Want to Clear Road
Both AAP and BJP on Monday accused each other of trying to reap political dividends from the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in New Delhi.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the protest was a “political conspiracy to destroy the country’s harmony”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said BJP did not want to clear the Shaheen Bagh road, as it was the only issue it had to fight the election on.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Kerala Declares Coronavirus Infection a State Calamity
In the backdrop of three patients testing positive for coronavirus infection, Kerala has declared it a ‘state calamity’ on Monday, 3 February, on the recommendation of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The decision was announced by health minister KK Shailaja at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after a meeting of the apex committee of state disaster management authority (SDMA) chaired by chief secretary Tom Jose. The decision has been taken with the aim of effectively containing the outbreak, especially since those who have arrived from the outbreak epicentre of Wuhan in China are currently scattered across the 14 districts of the state in house quarantine.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Plenty of Proof That You Are Terrorist: Prakash Javadekar to Arvind Kejriwal
Sharpening the BJP’s attack on Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Monday, 3 February, alleged that “there is plenty of proof you are a terrorist”.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Javadekar claimed the people of Delhi have turned their back on AAP for a reason.
“Delhiites who were in AAP’s favour have also turned their back on the party and there is reason for it. Now, Kejriwal, with an innocent face is asking if he is a terrorist? There is plenty of proof that you are a terrorist. You had yourself said that you are an anarchist and there is not a lot of difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. NIA Raids Continue Across Kashmir in Davinder Case
The National Investigating Agency (NIA) carried out multiple searches in Kashmir Valley on Monday, 3 February, in connection with the probe related to alleged terror links of suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh.
The searches were conducted by the NIA in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts. The locations that were searched included Singh’s ancestral residence in Tral, said officials.
Another team of NIA officials raided the residence of a government employee in Kupwara’s Jaggerpora village, and another house in the same district, said officials privy to the matter. The teams also conducted raids on the houses of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Shopian district, the official added.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Two Dead, One Injured in Shooting at Texas University Campus
Two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting in the Pride Rock residence hall at the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, Texas, on Monday, 3 February, the university said on Twitter.
The campus lockdown was lifted after students, faculty and staff were asked to take shelter. The Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department is investigating the situation.
There are no details on the third victim being treated at the hospital.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. 13 Children Die in Stampede at Primary School in Western Kenya
A Kenyan police official said 13 children have died in a stampede at a primary school in the country’s western area after they were let out to go home on Monday, 3 February.
More than 20 other students were injured during the Monday afternoon incident, said David Kabena, the police in charge of Kakemega central area.
Former prime minister Raila Odinga commented on the tragedy.
“My heartfelt condolences to parents that have lost loved ones in the unfortunate and regrettable tragedy at Kakamega Primary School. I wish a quick recovery to the injured children and pray that God grant strength to the affected families,” said Odinga on Twitter.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Tatas Almost Certain to Bid for Air India, Explore Merger Plans
The Tatas appear to be moving closer to a decision to bid for Air India in partnership with Singapore Airlines and have already started working on the structure for such an acquisition — including a merger of AirAsia India, in which they hold 51%, and Air India Express, a 100% subsidiary of the government-owned national carrier.
Not just that, the Tata Group is reliably learned to have approached Tony Fernandes, the Malaysian entrepreneur who holds 49% in AirAsia India, for his approval to acquire AI Express. The shareholders’ agreement stipulates that the Tatas cannot invest more than 10% in another budget airline without Fernandes being willing to waive the covenant.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. SC Starts Process to Define Equality in Religious Practices
A nine-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Monday, 3 February, started the process to lay down constitutional guidelines for examining equality in religious practices.
As the first step, a bench of CJI SA Bobde and Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, S Abdul Nazeer, B Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant brushed aside fervent pleas against broadening the scope of the issue arising from the controversy over the SC permitting entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to similar gender bias in religious practices in Islam and among the Parsi and Dawoodi Bohra communities.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Infant Dies After Catching Cold at Shaheen Bagh, Mother Returns for Protest
Four-month-old Mohammed Jahaan accompanied his mother almost every day to the Shaheen Bagh demonstration where he was a favourite with the protesters who would take turns to hold him and often draw the tricolour on his cheeks.
But Jahaan will not be seen at Shaheen Bagh anymore. He died last week after acquiring a severe cold and congestion following exposure to the winter chill at the outdoor demonstration. His mother is, however, undeterred and determined to participate in the protests, saying it is "for the future of my children".
(Source: The Indian Express)
