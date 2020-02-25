QBullet: 5 Killed Over CAA in NE Delhi; Trump Announces $3 Bn Deal

The death toll in the violent clashes between those protesting for and against the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi rose to five on Monday, 24 February, personnel at hospitals where the injured were taken said.

Among those who were killed is a head constable of Delhi Police; 60 others were also injured in the riots as police struggled to disperse the crowds with both sides hurling stones at each other.

The was severe damage to public property as window panes of buildings around a Metro station were smashed by the mob.

(Source: Hindustan Times)