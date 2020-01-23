QBullet: No Stay on CAA; Centre Seeks Limit For Execution Pleas

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 January, refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but indicated that the matter would be referred to a Constitution bench.

The court, which issued notice to the central government on 18 December last year, gave it four more weeks to respond, after a request by Attorney general KK Venugopal.

Venugopal pointed out that there were only 60 petitions when the case was first heard on 18 December but at least 144 petitions have been filed as on Wednesday and copies of the fresh petitions had not been supplied to the central government yet.

(Source: Hindustan Times)