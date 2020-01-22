QBullet: SC Wants Speakers’ Powers Re-examined; Shah Sticks By CAA

The wisdom of the legislature in entrusting Speakers (of the state Assembly or parliament) with the responsibility of ruling on the disqualification of lawmakers who defect (shift parties) needs to be revisited, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, 21 January, in a case on defection of a Congress MLA from Manipur.

Interestingly, the judgment comes at a time when a discussion is already underway among presiding officers of legislatures on how to secure the legislative Speaker’s “dignity” in the matters related to the defection of lawmakers.

As first reported by HT, in two conferences in as many months, many presiding officers have expressed the view that their role vis-à-vis the tenth schedule should be limited and other mechanisms must be evolved to decide cases of defection. The tenth schedule deals with the anti-defection law.

(Source: Hindustan Times)