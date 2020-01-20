QBullet: AAP’s ‘Guarantee’ for Delhi; India Test Fires K-4 Missile

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 19 January, released a “guarantee card” ahead of the 8 February state Assembly polls, promising that the government’s flagship schemes (free water, electricity and bus rides) will continue if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is re-elected.

Kejriwal made at least eight new commitments, including deploying ‘mohalla marshals’ in residential areas, reducing pollution to a third, and making bus rides free for students.

Releasing the “Kejriwal ka guarantee” card, the party chief said these would be distributed in every household in Delhi so that people did not fall for the “lies” that he alleged were being spread by opposition parties.

(Source: Hindustan Times)