QBullet: Shah Speaks on Delhi Rout; J&K Local Body Polls in March

In his first public address after the Delhi elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 13 February, said BJP may have suffered because of controversial statements like “goli maaro” and “India-Pakistan match”, but added that there was no way to really know why “people pressed which button” inside a polling booth.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Shah termed the controversial remarks “unfortunate” and said those should not have been made. He also said the party had distanced itself from those comments immediately. The minister, who was responding to a question, did not rule out the possibility of the provocative utterances contributing to the setback. “BJP may have suffered but there was no precise way to figure out people pressed which button inside the polling booth,” he said.

Shah, who spearheaded BJP’s campaign and had predicted a win, conceded that his assessment of the party’s prospects turned out to be wrong.

(Source: The Times Of India)