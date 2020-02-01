QBullet: Court Defers Nirbhaya Case Hangings; Britain Exits EU

Redress of grievances through procedure established by law is the hallmark of any civilised society, said a Delhi court on Friday and “postponed till further orders” hanging of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

Additional sessions judge Dharmendra Rana stated, “The courts of this country cannot afford to adversely discriminate against any convict, including death row convicts, in pursuit of his legal remedies by turning a Nelson’s eye towards him.”

Special prosecutor Irfan Ahmed said that Mukesh had exhausted all his constitutional and legal remedies and the

mercy plea of another convict Vinay Kumar Sharma was pending. In case of the other two, Pawan and Akshay, there weren’t any pleas pending. The state prosecutor, therefore, said that barring Vinay, the other three men could be hanged on 1 February.

(Source: The Times of India)