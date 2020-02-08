QBullet: Delhi Votes Today; UK Court Orders Ambani to Pay $100 Mn

Going hi-tech with QR code-enabled voter slips and webcasting of critical polling booths, the election commission has geared up Saturday, 8 February’s Delhi Assembly polls that will be held amid tight layers of security.

Over 14.7 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on Saturday. There are a total of 13,751 polling booths across 2,689 locations in the national capital.

Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said, “Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling on Saturday. It will be a tech-driven election that will improve the voting experience for people. Over one lakh polling officers will be conducting the exercise across Delhi. Security has been tightened in all critical or sensitive areas, including Shaheen Bagh.”

(Source: Hindustan Times)