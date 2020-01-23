Comedians ‘Stand Up For India’ Against CAA-NRC in Fundraiser Show
A dozen of India’s top comedians are going to be performing in Mumbai on 30 January, “to donate to various organisations working to help the nationwide protests against the CAA-NRC – both by raising awareness as well as providing legal aid to democratic and peaceful protestors.”
The Lineup
- Abhishek Upmanyu
- Biswa Kalyan Rath
- Kanan Gill
- Kaneez Surka
- Pavitra Shetty
- Prashasti Singh
- Rohan Joshi
- Sahil Shah
- Samay Raina
- Varun Grover
- Varun Thakur
- Urooj Ashfaq
Rohan Joshi: ‘Comedy Festivals Would Kill for Such a Lineup!’
How did the idea for this come about?
Rohan Joshi: It was Kaneez (Surka) and Amshula, a friend of ours who is also a lawyer, who took the lead on this. You’ve seen the lineup. There are comedy festivals that would kill to have that lineup. I don’t think there’s ever been a show with a lineup of this sort. Just slammer after slammer after slammer!
How long is the show expected to be?
Rohan Joshi: I think it’s going to be a two-hour show. We’ll be doing shorter sets but it’ll be a nice, fun two-hour show.
Venue, Ticket Prices & Other Details
- The logistics for the event are being managed by OML.
- Tickets are already up on Insider, and have been priced at Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,599.
- The venue for the event is Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra.
- The event lists the Internet Freedom Foundation, an Indian digital liberties and rights organisation, as the ‘charity of the month’.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)