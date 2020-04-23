QBiz: India Notifies FDI Policy Change; Facebook-Jio Partnership

With tax revenues down to a trickle because of lockdown, the Centre seems to have decided to delay the implementation of its recent decision of raising dearness allowance (DA) for 1.13 crore government employees and pensioners.

On March 13, the Cabinet had given its approval to increase the DA by 4% to 21%, which would have cost the exchequer an additional Rs 14,510 crore in FY21.

Changes in DA are to come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2020. The April salary, which is due to be paid in a week’s time, was supposed to be based on revised DA, along with arrears for three months (January-March).

However, the finance ministry is yet to notify the changes in DA announced on March 13. In normal circumstances, it would have been notified by now, an official said.

