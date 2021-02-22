Toolkit Case: Delhi Court Sends Disha Ravi to 1-Day Police Remand
Ravi’s three-day judicial custody, ordered by Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday, is scheduled to end today.
A Delhi court on Monday, 22 February, while hearing the Delhi Police’s application regarding arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, sent her to one-day police remand.
Ravi’s three-day judicial custody, ordered by Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday, was scheduled to end on Monday.
The court was hearing the Delhi Police’s application for a further five days of remand.
The order on Friday had been passed by the court as her five-day Delhi Police remand came to an end. The Delhi Police had sought the three-day judicial custody of the 22-year-old activist, with the prosecutor saying, “Disha was evasive during interrogation.”
Meanwhile, a Sessions Court is set to pronounce orders on Ravi’s bail application on Tuesday.
The court, on Saturday, heard the arguments of both the prosecution and defence in the matter of Ravi’s bail plea, and had reserved the matter for Tuesday, 23 February.
Events So Far
Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, on charges of “sharing and spreading” a toolkit related to the farmers’ protest, that was posted by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
Breaking down in the court, Ravi denied being part of any conspiracy and said, "I was just supporting farmers.” She added that she didn't create the ‘toolkit’, and just made two edits to it.
However, the Delhi Police claimed that, “Ravi was one of the editors of the toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination.”
“In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian state. She was the one who shared the ‘toolkit’ document with Greta Thunberg. Later, she asked Greta to remove the main doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the two-line edit she claims she did,” the Delhi Police statement further read.
“The main aim of the toolkit was to create misinformation and disaffection against the lawfully enacted government. It sought to artificially amplify fake news, other falsehoods, and sought to precipitate action on 26 January, ie India’s Republic Day [sic.],” the police said in a statement.
The arrest is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police, which was registered against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on 4 February.
