Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Manish Narwal Wins Gold, Singhraj Adhana Bags Silver

Earlier, Singhraj surged into the final with a score of 536 and at the fourth position, while Narwal had finished seventh with a score of 533 out of the eight shooters that made it to the final.

Uzbekistan's Server Ibragimov, China's Lou Xiaolong, and Iran's female shooter Sareh Javanmardi finished with identicals score of 539 but the Uzbek took the top position as he had shot nine pellets into the inner-10 circle (9x) as compared to eight by the Chinese and five by the Iranian shooter.

Narwal scored 79 in his fourth series of 10 shots and also had an 88 on his sixth turn. These two low scores pulled him down and he had to be satisfied with the seventh position.

Singhraj was more consistent as he shot 90 or more in four rounds. He started with 93, 90, and 91 in first three rounds followed by two 86s before winding off with a 90.