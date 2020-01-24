‘Want This to Become Shaheen Bagh’: B’luru Women Protest CAA, NRC

Apart from the azaan that rings out from the Ismail Sait mosque in Frazer Town, the air has been rent with cries of azaadi, inquilab and halla bol as scores of women and students staged a sit-in dharna at MM Road, Bengaluru, against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, that has seen the country erupt in protests.

Bearing the unseasonal heat and sitting on the busy MM Road, women of all ages turned up at 3:30 pm on Thursday, 23 January, to voice their agitation and register their protest against the recent legislation, and in solidarity with women-led demonstrations across the country, particularly with the women of Shaheen Bagh, who have been on an indefinite protest since 15 December.

Lubna Siraj, one of the organisers said that it was important for women to be visible protesters, to break the stereotype that women don’t participate in matters such as these.