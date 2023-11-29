To Control UPI Fraud, Online UPI Transactions To Be Delayed by 4 Hours; Details

Recently, online transactions made via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been the new target of fraudsters. To overcome this issue, the Indian government is anticipated to employ a four-hour delay window for transactions above Rs 2,000. This means that if a users is transferring an amount of more than rupees two thousand to another user for the first time, the recipient will receive the amount within a gap of 4 hours instead of instant transaction, which is happening currently.

The four hour time limit for UPI payments will definitely be a hindrance to digital payments, however, as per media reports, the government has said it is mandatory to tackle cybersecurity issues. Once introduced, the online payment delay window will be specifically applicable to transactions made through UPIs, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and Immediate Payment Service.