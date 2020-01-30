DMK Demands CBI Probe into TNPSC Scam, Dismissal of AIADMK Min

Stalin issued a statement where he stated that in order to ensure a free and fair probe, D Jayakumar, Minister for Personnel and Administrative Reforms, should be removed from his post.

Meanwhile, Jayakumar has promised action against all those involved in the scam.



He also said on Wednesday that re-examination would not be conducted as it would be unfair to the other candidates who wrote the exam through fair practices.

“Malpractice has taken place in only two centres and the TNPSC must not be discredited as the exams were carried out in a fair manner. People must not lose trust in it,” he told.