TN Urban Body Polls: Row After BJP Agent Stops Hijab-Clad Woman From Voting

State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar said that the matter has been informed to the District Collector, and that necessary action will be taken against Giriranjan.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, The Indian Express quoted him as saying, “(Wearing hijab) is their freedom. Ours is a secular country, it has been said in our Constitution itself. The district collector will conduct a probe and send the report.”

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)