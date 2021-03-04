TN Polls: VCK Signs Memorandum With DMK, Will Contest in 6 Seats
“We want to completely curb the victory of Sanathana forces,” VCK chief Thirumavalavan said.
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Thursday, 4 March signed a memorandum with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, agreeing to contest in six constituencies in the state.
This development comes after members of the VCK told The News Minute that they have demanded at least 10 seats to be allotted to the party.
VCK will be contesting on an independent symbol as opposed to DMK’s rising sun.
VCK leader Thirumavalavan showed the memorandum to the media on Thursday saying, “We have decided to contest in six constituencies. VCK members initially protested against this but considering the political situation and the future of Tamil Nadu, we understood that continuing with DMK is important.
“We also want to completely curb the victory of Sanathana forces,” he added.
Thirumavalavan said that the party’s motivation behind accepting the offer was to keep BJP forces at bay, saying that if “secular forces split, then the BJP will attempt to nullify the politics based on social justice.”
He added that all the parties of Makkal Nala Kootani (MNK) are with DMK since 2017 because “we want to establish an anti-caste and anti-Sanatana government.”
Further, Thirumavalavan alleged the even though the BJP is AIADMK’s ally, they are also working towards bringing the Dravidian party to its end.
In 2016, the VCK contested as a part of the MNK or the People’s Welfare Front, along with MDMK, CPI, CPI(M) and the DMDK. However, the alliance did not win any seats in the elections, causing MNK’s split.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
