Tamil Nadu Police Allege They Gunned Down Chain Snatcher in 'Retaliatory Fire'

A man who allegedly created panic among the public by opening fire after snatching a chain from a woman was gunned down at Sriperumbudur, Kanchipuram on Sunday, 10 October, Sunday, police claim.

The supposed assailant, whom the police identified as Murthasa (25), apparently hailing from Jharkhand, snatched a six-sovereign gold chain from a 55-year-old woman waiting to board a bus near a toll plaza at Sriperumbudur and fled along with his accomplice Naim Akthar, claimed the police.

The woman raised an alarm and members of the public pursued the fleeing duo when, according to the police, Murthasa whipped out a gun and opened fire in to the crowd. The police said no one was injured.