TN Local Body Polls: BJP Leader Contests as Independent Candidate, Gets 1 Vote

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader, who contested as an independent candidate in the rural local body elections in Coimbatore, the polling for which took place on Saturday, 9 October, is making news on social media for only getting a single vote.

D Karthik was contesting for the position of ward councillor in the elections held to the Periyanaickenpalayam union Kurudampalayam panchayat ward number 9.