TN Declares Cauvery Delta Region as Protected Agricultural Zone

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, on Sunday, 9 February, announced that his government has declared the Cauvery delta region as a Protected Agricultural Zone. The decision comes after a large number of farmers fiercely opposed the hydrocarbon projects in the delta region.

"We will talk to legal experts to execute this declaration as early as possible. In spite of being the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, I saw this problem since I am also a farmer. We will not allow and accept the hydrocarbon project,” Palaniswami told the media.