TN BJP Gen Secy Resigns After 'Sting' Video; Party Head Annamalai Reacts

"When he met me the first time in the party office, he informed me that he has got video evidence of our party office bearers for some wrong deeds and wanted me to take stringent actions against them in the party. I replied to him that unless the allegations are proved, actions cannot be initiated against anybody in the party whereas I also assured him of immediate actions if allegations are proved. Therefore, I told him to show me the video evidence of the allegations in order to analyse and take appropriate actions against those accused but he refused to hand over any of the evidence to me in person,” he added.

The BJP president went on to say that Madan visited him for a second time, but did not hand over the video. “Later, he sent me a message asking me if any actions will be taken against those accused by him.

"As I have already told him twice before, I stood very firmly on my stand that disciplinary actions cannot be taken without knowing the real facts of the accusations. Therefore, I replied to him shortly in the message that ‘You may proceed if you want justice’.”

A screenshot of this message exchange has also gone viral on social media. Madan while releasing the video of KT Raghavan and an unidentified woman also said that he has such tapes of around 15 BJP leaders.