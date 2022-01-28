TMC's Luizinho Faleiro Withdraws from Goa Polls, Seoula Vas Fielded from Fatorda
Former Goa Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national vice-president Luizinho Faleiro on Friday, 28 January, formally announced his withdrawal as the Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda, indicating his exit from the Assembly polls slated for 14 February.
In lieu of Faleiro's withdrawal, the TMC has fielded Advocate Seoula Vas from the Fatorda Assembly constituency.
Speaking to the press, Faleiro stated, "I announce my withdrawal as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young woman, a professional [Ms Vas]. That has been the policy of the party — to empower women," ANI reported.
He further said that his decision only comes after a consultative process with the party's national chairman Mamata Banerjee, adding that he would like to "fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well".
"My earlier experience says that when I fought the election last time, we could not do justice to them, " the former MLA from Navelim constituency declared.
He also reportedly went on to rubbish rumours of his resignation from TMC, calling them "false, mischievous, and malicious".
TMC'S Mahua Moitra, also present at the conference, said, "We are here in Fatorda to put up a fight and defeat the BJP. We are here not as the last moment option but a true and honest option to people of Fatorda who do not want BJP."
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
