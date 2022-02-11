Action-Packed Day in TMC House as It Faces Off Against I-PAC, and Itself

This comes after several leaders went public with their opinion about Abhishek Banerjee and I-PAC. At the centre of this is TMC MP Sougata Roy and MLA Madan Mitra. While Sougata Roy has praised I-PAC for helping the party win the 2021 Assembly Elections, Mitra has called Roy out for damaging the party from the inside.

Mitra has also been vocal in pledging his support to Abhishek and Mamata, but calling out I-PAC and the senior leadership for their deeds.