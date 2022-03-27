'Will Protest if CBI Follows BJP's Diktats': Mamata Banerjee on Birbhum Probe

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 27 March, said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would protest if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) followed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'diktats' while probing the Birbhum massacre, where eight people were charred to death in retaliation for a local TMC leader's murder.

She also said there was a conspiracy behind the killings of the eight people.