Cattle Case: TMC Leader’s Premises Raided, Look-Out Notice Issued

TMC leader Vinay Mishra is reportedly an aide of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
i

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 31 December, carried out searches at several places in West Bengal, including the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case, reports said.

A look-out circular has also been issued by the investigation agency against Mishra, who is the general secretary of the Trinamool Youth Congress.

Mishra is reportedly an aide of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Searches are also being conducted by the CBI in West Bengal in connection with an alleged coal theft case.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

Also Read
TMC MPs Write to President, Seek Dismissal of WB Governor Dhankhar
TMC MPs Write to President, Seek Dismissal of WB Governor Dhankhar

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!