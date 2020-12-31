Cattle Case: TMC Leader’s Premises Raided, Look-Out Notice Issued
TMC leader Vinay Mishra is reportedly an aide of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 31 December, carried out searches at several places in West Bengal, including the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case, reports said.
A look-out circular has also been issued by the investigation agency against Mishra, who is the general secretary of the Trinamool Youth Congress.
Mishra is reportedly an aide of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Searches are also being conducted by the CBI in West Bengal in connection with an alleged coal theft case.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.