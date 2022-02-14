TMC Clean Sweeps WB Municipal Corporation Polls, Wins Big in All 4 Civic Bodies
The most notable of the victories is Siliguri which the party won for the first time in 28 years.
The Trinamool Congress continued their winning ways in West Bengal on Monday, 14 February, after a clean sweep of the polls to four municipal corporations of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Chandernagore, and Siliguri.
The voting for the four municipal corporations was held on 12 February.
Party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people for "having put their faith and confidence" in the TMC.
The TMC retained Bidhannagar by winning 39 out of 41 seats while the BJP and Left failed to open their account. The Congress got one seat while one independent candidate also emerged victorious.
In Chandernagore, the TMC bagged 31 out of 32 seats while the CPI(M) managed to win the remaining one. In Siliguri, the TMC bagged 37 out of 47 seats while the BJP won five, CPI(M) four, and the Congress managed only one.
In Asansol which had the most number of seats going to the polls, the TMC won 91 out of 106 seats. The BJP came second with seven seats, while the Congress and the CPIM won three and two seats, respectively. Three remaining seats were won by the independents.
In Bidhannagar, TMC polled 95.12% vote share while in Chandernagore, they polled 96.88%. The TMC's vote share in Siliguri stood at 78.72% while it polled 85.71% of the total votes in Asansol. The BJP came second in Siliguri (10.64%) and Asansol (6.67%) while CPIM was on the second position in Chandernagore (3.13%). In Bidhannagar, the Congress and Independents tied for the second position, with each polling for 2.44% of vote share each.
During the 2021 elections, the TMC was the leading party in only two of the four Assembly constituencies that fall under these municipal corporations. It has, however, won all four civic bodies, surpassing its performamce in the Assembly polls.
Among all four, the biggest victory for the TMC will have to be Siliguri, a civic body which the party waited 28 years to win from the Left Front. Banerjee told ABP Ananda that Goutam Deb will be the mayor of the Siliguri municipal corporation.
It must also be noted that Sankar Ghosh, BJP MLA from Siliguri, lost the election.
TMC workers broke into celebration after the party's overwhelming victory.
There were also isolated incidents of violence and alleged booth capturing during the voting process.
